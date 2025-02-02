Robust legislation needed to prevent elder abuse

Dear Editor,

Elderly abuse is rife in this country.

There can only be elder abuse where there are no operable laws. When and where there are laws there can only be elder abuse if there is no manpower to police the law. Where there is manpower to police the law elder abuse can only exist if the officers are corrupt.

These older citizens are getting a real raw deal. Especially those who view institutions as taboo and insist on “I want to die in my own home”.

These homes become death cells, literally, for greedy, grabbing relatives and unscrupulous caregivers.

We need to be transformative in this arena too. We need robust upgraded legislation and a cadre of honest and upright officers like the Adult Protection Services Unit of the Welfare Department of the USA or the Adult Protective Services of Canada to name a few. Two to three working days (after a complaint) and they are at your door and up in your face like English Bullmastiffs. If the elders are collecting a Pension the state knows where they are. Check in.

DPI should air programmes to educate Guyanese on elder abuse and how to recognize the signs. Elder abuse is domestic violence. It is ugly. It is painful. It is corrosive and repulsive. It is a crime.

Every human being should be allowed to transcend this sphere in peace and with dignity whether at a domestic Home or commercial Home.

Yours faithfully,

Kim