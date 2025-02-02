These economic migrants deserve to be welcomed with open arms

Dear Editor,

I write to express my hope and optimism for the treatment of deported migrants returning to the Caribbean because of recent policy changes in the United States. Many of these individuals are not criminals but rather economic migrants who left their homelands in search of better opportunities. Upon their return, they deserve to be welcomed with open arms and given the support they need to reintegrate successfully into society. We must ensure that our citizens are treated with dignity and respect.

Caribbean governments have the opportunity to lead by example and show that deportation does not equate to criminality. Many migrants are deported due to visa overstays, minor infractions, or changes in immigration policies—not violent or serious crimes. By recognizing this, we can help them reintegrate into society and contribute positively to our communities.

Instead of criminalizing deported migrants, governments should focus on rehabilitation and reintegration programmes that support their return. This includes job placement and skills training to help them contribute to national development, counseling and social services to assist in reintegration, and clear policies distinguishing deportees based on their offences, ensuring that those without serious criminal records are not treated unfairly.

Furthermore, international migration patterns will continue to affect our region. Caribbean leaders should engage in diplomatic discussions with countries enforcing strict deportation policies, advocating for fair treatment of deported individuals. By embracing returning migrants, we can create a more inclusive, resilient, and economically empowered society.

I urge governments to enact progressive policies that support reintegration rather than criminalization. In doing so, we can build a brighter future for all our citizens and one in which few will migrate.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)