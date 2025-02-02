We have to take decisive action to integrate deportees in ways that strengthen our nation

Dear Editor,

The announcement that Guyana could receive 1,236 deportees from the United States has sparked deep concerns about the impact this will have on our nation. While deportation is often viewed as an immigration matter, its effects go far beyond that, touching on crime rates, economic stability, foreign investment, and social cohesion. If we fail to prepare adequately, we risk increased instability. However, with the right strategies, this challenge can be turned into an opportunity for national development.

One of the most immediate concerns is crime. Some deportees may have criminal backgrounds, and without proper reintegration, there is a real risk of increased criminal activity, including drug trafficking and gang violence. This would place additional strain on law enforcement and could create insecurity in communities. More importantly, a rise in crime could deter Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), as businesses are less likely to invest in an environment where security risks are high. To counter this, Guyana must strengthen community policing efforts, create targeted rehabilitation programmes, and engage civil society in offering support networks that help reintegrate deportees into lawful and productive activities.

The economic impact of this influx is another pressing issue. Many deportees will return with limited financial resources, no employment prospects, and no local support system. Without structured reintegration programmes, unemployment will rise, increasing the burden on government resources. A destabilized labour market and increased poverty could further erode investor confidence, as foreign companies seek predictable economic conditions when considering investment. To mitigate this, the government, private sector, and NGOs must collaborate to establish vocational training programmes, entrepreneurial support, and job placement initiatives tailored to deportees. By providing economic opportunities, Guyana can turn potential liabilities into assets, creating a more stable and skilled workforce that enhances its appeal to foreign investors.

Beyond economics and crime, deportation carries deep psychological and social consequences. Many of these individuals left Guyana as children and have little connection to the country, making reintegration a personal struggle. Faced with rejection, cultural disorientation, and stigma, many will battle depression, anxiety, and social isolation. Meanwhile, families in both Guyana and the U.S. must navigate the emotional and financial disruptions caused by separation. Addressing this requires comprehensive mental health services, peer support groups, and community-driven initiatives that assist deportees in rebuilding their lives. Public awareness campaigns should also challenge negative perceptions and encourage a more inclusive approach to reintegration.

Guyana now stands at a critical juncture. We can either allow this situation to spiral into increased crime, economic instability, and social division, or we can take decisive action to integrate these individuals in ways that strengthen our nation. This responsibility does not rest solely with the government—it demands a collective effort from civil society, businesses, religious organizations, and communities. If we approach reintegration strategically and compassionately, we can transform this challenge into an opportunity, ensuring not only a safer and more stable Guyana but also one that remains attractive to investors and capable of long-term growth.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard