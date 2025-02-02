18-year-old debutant Tamarie Redwood grabs second innings 7-72 to lead Jamaica Scorpions to 178-run win

(SportsMax) 18-year-old debutant leg-spinner Tamarie Redwood starred with a seven-wicket haul as the Jamaica Scorpions secured a 178-run victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on day four of their round one West Indies Championship fixture at Arnos Vale yesterday. The Volcanoes started day four 65-1 off 28 overs, needing a further 355 runs for victory.

The overnight pair of Stephan Pascal and Keron Cottoy added a further 12 runs before Pascal went caught by wicketkeeper Daniel Beckford off the bowling of Redwood for 32 off 101 balls.

Cottoy was then joined by captain Sunil Ambris and the pair added 60 for the third wicket before Cottoy missed a straight half volley from Jeavor Royal to fall for 31 off 80 balls in the 44th over.

Ambris and new batsman Shadrack Descarte then added 39 before, on the stroke of lunch, Redwood struck again with the wicket of Ambris for a top score of 56 off 60 balls to leave the Windwards 175-4 off 52.2 overs at the break.

After the resumption, Descarte and Gian Benjamin brought the score up to 215 in the 61st over before the latter fell to Redwood for 23.

Redwood then continued his dominance of the Volcanoes batting with the wickets of Ryan John (1), Descarte (47) and Kenneth Dember (8) to leave them on the brink of defeat at 239-8 in the 71st over.

Gilon Tyson was the ninth man to fall, run out by Javelle Glenn for one before Redwood removed Darius Martin for a duck to secure the win for the Scorpions.

Redwood finished with fixtures of 7-72 from 15.1 overs while Jeavor Royal finished with 2-81 from 27 overs.

Summarized scores:

Jamaica Scorpions 337 all out in 96.4 overs (Jermaine Blackwood 109, John Campbell 79, Daniel Beckford 39, Darel Cyrus 2-26, Gilon Tyson 2-66, Darius Martin 2-74) & 277-7 declared in 75.5 overs (Jermaine Blackwood 75, Daniel Beckford 50*, Kirk McKenzie 46, Kenneth Dember 5-95)

Windward Islands Volcanoes 195 all out in 56.4 overs (Ryan John 41, Shadrack Descarte 34, Jermaine Blackwood 3-27, Odean Smith 3-55) & 241 all out in 72.1 overs (Sunil Ambris 56, Shadrack Descarte 47, Stephan Pascal 32, Tamarie Redwood 7-72, Jeavor Royal 2-81).