Apple’s brilliant 151 leads Transport to victory in Mayor’s U-17 Cricket Cup 

Transport Cricket Club delivered a commanding performance in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Georgetown City Cricket Cup & Friends/Mayor’s Under-17 Hundred Overs competition yesterday at Transport Ground, Thomas Lands.
A stunning century by Shamar Apple, combined with a dominant bowling display, led Transport to a massive 283-run victory over Everest Cricket Club.
Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Transport piled up an imposing total of 351 runs in 54 overs before being bowled out. The innings was anchored by a spectacular knock from Apple, who crafted a flawless 151. His innings was a blend of power and precision, featuring 13 towering sixes and eight boundaries. Notably, he brought up his maiden century in style with a six, further underlining his dominance at the crease.