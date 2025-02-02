Australia sweep Women’s Ashes 16-0 after innings defeat of England

(Reuters) – Australia completed a 16-0 clean sweep in the Women’s Ashes after defeating England by an innings and 122 runs in the one-off test in Melbourne yesterday.

Holders Australia have been dominant in the multi-format Ashes as they also white-washed England in the three-match one-day internationals and Twenty-20s held between the teams last month.

With England’s loss, Australia have now achieved the first-ever multi-format 16-0 Ashes clean sweep.

“16-0 has a good ring to it. Very proud of the girls, we had our backs against the wall at times but stuck to our plans and wanted to entertain the crowd. Always happy to raise my hand with the ball,” said Alana King, the Player of The Series.

England, put to bat in the one-off test, made 170 in the first innings while Australia piled on 440 after centuries from Annabel Sutherland (163) and Beth Mooney (106).

The visitors took five wickets within nine runs in the first session on day three but still ended up trailing by 270.

England were then bundled down for just 148 in the second innings after leg spinner Alana King took 5 for 53, helping Australia seal a commanding victory.

“Just want to say congratulations to Australia, played some amazing cricket and pressed ahead their advantages… It has been a tough tour, we have competed at times,” England captain Heather Knight said.

“I think Lauren Bell was amazing in this test match, can’t fault the effort of the bowlers. It was a tough day yesterday for us.”

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said they enjoyed the series, especially after playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which set a record for attendance in a women’s test match.

“The whole series was great, playing in some of the best stadiums and getting crowds back in was great. This was really cool as well, three days at the MCG,” Healy said.

“It was great to experience something close to what we experienced in 2020 here at the MCG. I would also like to thank the 13-14 players who were all part of this tour for us.”