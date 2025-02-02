Sports

Back Circle B, Taliban share title amid goal dispute  

The finalists, Back Circle B and Taliban, posed for a photo before the final along with stakeholders and other officials
The finalists, Back Circle B and Taliban, posed for a photo before the final along with stakeholders and other officials
By

Georgetown vs The Rest Street Football Championship

The second edition of the Georgetown vs The Rest Streetball Tournament ended in dramatic fashion on Friday night, with Back Circle B and Taliban both being crowned champions amid a controversial goal dispute.

The tournament, played at the Back Circle Tarmac in East Ruimveldt, was once again a major success, drawing strong community support and the backing of tournament sponsor, Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken.  

The highly anticipated final saw Back Circle B and Taliban battle fiercely for supremacy, but the match ended in dispute after a contested goal. With no video review available and both teams standing firm in their claims, tournament organizers opted for a shared championship, awarding both finalists the $500,000 first-place prize in the spirit of unity and sportsmanship. 

Trending