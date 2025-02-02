Khary Pierre bags 7-40 as Red Force complete innings and 75-run win over CCC

(SportsMax) Trinidad and Tobago Red Force opened their West Indies Championship campaign in dominant fashion as they rolled over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) by an innings and 75 runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy yesterday.

Led by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre’s brilliant spell of 7-40, the Red Force wasted no time in wrapping up proceedings as CCC, who resumed the final day on 90-1, crumbled under relentless pressure and were dismissed for 207.

Scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 504-6 dec; Combined Campuses and Colleges 222& 207

Despite half-centuries from Damel Evelyn (57), who resumed on 46, and an even 50 from Shaqkere Parris, CCC’s resistance was short-lived. Pierre orchestrated a middle-order meltdown, which triggered a dramatic collapse that saw the visitors lose their last six wickets for a mere 15 runs.

Needing 192 more runs to make the Red Force bat again, CCC’s hopes of staging a comeback were dashed early as Pierre trapped overnight batsman Avinash Mahabirsingh for 14.

Evelyn carried on to his fifty but soon fell in identical fashion to Pierre, with the score at 116-3.

The visitors, however, found brief respite in a 52-run stand between Parris and Sadique Henry (15), which stalled the Red Force bowlers.

Leg-spinner Yannic Cariah eventually broke the partnership when he dismissed Henry, and Pierre bowled Parris for 50 with the score at 192-5. From there, things went further south for CCC, as Demario Richards was bowled for a golden duck, and in the very next over, Kyle Corbin was adjudged lbw off Jyd Goolie without adding a run.

With CCC reeling, Pierre returned to mop up the tail with the scalps of Abhijai Mansingh (5) and Andre Bailey (3), before Goolie wrapped up the match by bowling Ojay Shields for a duck. Goolie ended with 2-6.