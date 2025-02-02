New squash facility inaugurated

-President highlights economic potential of sports tourism

Guyana has taken a major step forward in sports development with the opening of a world-class doubles squash facility at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Officially commissioned by President Irfaan Ali, the state-of-the-art courts represent a significant milestone for the nation’s squash community and sports tourism sector.

The newly inaugurated facility, a $68 million investment, has been met with enthusiasm from local athletes and stakeholders. Designed to support the growth of the sport, the courts are expected to foster emerging talent and attract international tournaments, strengthening Guyana’s position in the global squash arena.