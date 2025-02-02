Region Three to get another $400m to upgrade sport infrastructure – President

Region Three is set to benefit from an additional investment of $400 million to upgrade critical sports infrastructure to ensure that facilities are brought up to standard.

This announcement was made by President Irfaan Ali during an engagement with members of both cricket and football sports clubs, at the Track and Field Facility in Leonora on the West Coast Demerara on Friday, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release reported.

The President noted that with sport being a key pillar in the nation’s development, investments have been injected to upgrade and expand grounds in communities across Guyana, with approximately $406 million expended in the region last year.