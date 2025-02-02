Tendulkar receives BCCI’s lifetime achievement award

(ESPN) Sachin Tendulkar has received the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI’s annual awards ceremony in Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah won the Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (men) for 2023-24 in the men’s category and Smriti Mandhana the corresponding award in women’s. Mandhana was also awarded for being the highest run-getter in women’s ODIs during the 2023-24 period.

Tendulkar became the 31st recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was instituted in 1994 in honour of India’s first Test captain CK Nayudu. Tendulkar retired from international cricket having played for more than two decades after debuting as a 16-year-old against Pakistan in 1989. His 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are the highest for any player in the game’s history, as are his runs tally in both formats: 15,921 in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs. He also played one T20I, India’s first ever, against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2006.

Bumrah, who was also named the ICC Cricketer of the Year earlier this month, was India’s standout bowler in the awards period. He played a pivotal role in the team lifting the T20 World Cup in June, taking 15 wickets in eight games at an economy of 4.17. Apart from that, he was also instrumental in India’s Test series win against England at home.

Mandhana, who was named the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024, was India’s best woman batter across formats. Apart from scoring 149 against South Africa in the one-off Test in Chennai, she notched up 117, 136 and 90 in successive ODIs against the same opponents.

R Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, was given a special award. Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and played a lead role in India’s 12-year domination in the longest format at home wherein they won 18 series on the trot.

Sarfaraz Khan was picked for the Best International Debut (Men) for his quickfire fifty against England in the Rajkot Test in February 2024. Among women, Asha Sobhana won it for her 4 for 21 against South Africa in the first ODI in Bengaluru in June 2024.

Deepti Sharma was awarded for being the highest ODI wicket-taker among women during 2023-24.

The Indian team that won the men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA last June was also felicitated for the achievement.