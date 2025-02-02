UG celebrates sporting excellence at annual awards

The University of Guyana (UG) honoured its top student-athletes at the Annual Sports Awards and Dinner on Thursday, at the Education Lecture Theatre. The event celebrated outstanding achievements across multiple disciplines, highlighting the university’s commitment to both athletic and academic excellence during the 2023/2024 academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin congratulated the student-athletes for their dedication and achievements, reaffirming UG’s investment in sports development. She announced significant advancements in sports infrastructure, including the development of a Multipurpose Auditorium with support from the Gafoor family and ongoing upgrades to UG’s football and cricket fields. Additionally, she introduced a major sports programme under the Faculty of Education and Humanities, focusing on coaching and management, along with a new sports medicine initiative within the College of Medical Sciences.