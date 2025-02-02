Christmas programme, comedy and drama closed 2024’s theatre season

The year 2024 on the Guyanese stage ended with three contrasting productions – a riveting melodrama at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), a Christmas programme at the Theatre Guild and the annual smash hit featuring uncensored and unmitigated stand-up comedy.

After another very long hibernation, the Theatre Guild came awake, celebrating the season with spoken word, song and drama, and presenting a one-act play “The Untold” by Colleen Humphrey. The very popular annual stage show “Uncensored” produced by Lyndon Jones and Maria Benschop returned at the NCC with the usual generous serving of racy stand-up comedy performance and competition.

The third production referenced was the play “Requiem for the Living” by Jamal La Rose, directed by Godfrey Naughton. This was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture as part of the series of drama under the initiative launched by Minister Charles Ramson in which plays from the Guyana Prize for Drama are staged by members of the local theatre community under the patronage and endorsement of the ministry. The government provides the funding while the private producers and performers retain the ticket sales. In this way there is a guarantee of plays being performed while the practitioners earn an income.