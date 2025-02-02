Last week I wrote on the importance of owning a chess set for various reasons. Tournament-sized sets can be purchased from the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF). It is wise to purchase a chess timer, or a chess clock, simultaneously, when one is acquiring the set. However, since the clock is more expensive than the set, one can pick up the clock later.

In an act of magnanimity the management of the Pegasus Hotel in collaboration with the GCF launched the new Pegasus Chess Club on Sunday January 19. Managing Director of the Pegasus Brandon Badal declared open the selected meeting space in association with President of the GCF Anand Raghunauth. Badal is himself a chess player and he is inviting players to make use of the facility each Sunday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Who were the biggest winners of chess in 2024? The US$2.5 million World Championship match between Gukesh and Ding in Singapore was easily the biggest single event of the year. The next closest competitions in prize funds were the Candidates Tournament in Toronto with a fund of £500,000 and the US$500,000 Chess Tour Finals in Norway. The accompanying table show the six top earners of the 2024 year.