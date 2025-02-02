Christopher Narine snags Mr India Guyana title

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Narine, a logistics officer in the oil and gas sector, on the evening of January 25th copped the Mr India Guyana title at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Cecil Hines secured the first runner-up position and Nieem Naikram was second runner-up. Narine was not only declared the winner but also scooped the People’s Choice Award.

Leading with a platform inspired by his late father, Narine advocated for a clean and healthier environment. He utilized his social media platforms to showcase his agenda. Voluntary clean-up exercises were done and the platform aided in generating more resources. Narine’s late father had dedicated most of his life to charitable contributions.