The Leaning Tower of Pisa is one of the most famous attractions in the world. Every year, millions of tourists visit the building to marvel not only at its amazing design but also at its iconic yet unintended tilt. The Tower of Pisa, located in Italy, took nearly 200 years to construct and is around 850 years old. However, in the first five years of construction, it began to tilt as a result of shallow foundations and soft soil. Over the years, several preventative and restorative measures were taken to prevent the collapse of the tower. During the early 1990s, a final and intense restorative project was undertaken which ultimately resulted in the tower becoming more straight and stable.

In 2013, the Mayor of Pisa commented on the straightening of the Tower of Pisa with the words, “The people of Pisa are delighted that the tower has been restored but not that it has been straightened.”