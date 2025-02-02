Avoiding the Resource Curse and Dutch Disease

Introduction

Today’s column concludes my discussion of the required framework for macroeconomic policy management, monetary policy, exchange rate regime, and, as we noted last week, the linked role of fiscal reform for Guyana, now classed as the Americas’ fastest rising Petrostate.

My focus in this final column is squarely on the topic I have been addressing for the last few weeks, which is the main development objectives driving proposals for macroeconomic policy interventions. That is, as today’s title suggests, avoidance of the dreaded, linked twin calamities of the Resource Curse and Dutch Disease.

Here I advise readers that, I do not use the term above, twin calamities, lightly