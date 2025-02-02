The nature and anatomy of a lease agreement for residential properties

Breaking Down the Laws of Guyana

Today, we begin to examine the nature and characteristics of landlord and tenant agreements, also called lease agreements, tenancy agreements, leases, or just agreements.

As explained in a previous article, this series will only address agreements for residential purposes.

What is a lease agreement/tenancy agreement/landlord and tenant agreement

For this and future articles, we will use the term “landlord and tenant agreement” as it captures the essence of the transaction it underpins: a tenant renting a property from a landlord under specific terms.

A landlord and tenant agreement is a binding contract between a landlord and a tenant under which the landlord gives the tenant exclusive possession of a specific property for a period of time in exchange for payment.

In Guyana, leases must comply with specific laws to be valid and enforceable.

For example, section 6 (1) of the Landlord and Tenant Act, Cap 61:01, Laws of Guyana (“the LTA”), sets out specific requirements where a lease is three years or more and leases for three years with an option to renew the lease beyond three years. These types of leases are called long leases. However, I will not examine these provisions as such “long leases” are rarely used for residential landlord and tenant agreements.

Notably, section 6(2) states that any lease (landlord-tenant agreement) for three or less years must be in writing and signed by the relevant parties. A lease under three years that is not in writing or signed by the relevant parties is not valid and cannot be enforced. This is crucial as it puts any tenant renting a property without a written, signed agreement in a vulnerable position.

Section 7 of the LTA lists several terms a landlord and tenant agreement must contain. These terms include:

1. The date of the agreement and the names, addresses, and occupations of the parties

2. Relevant recitals (background information and intentions of the parties), including the description of the property leased

3. The duration or term of the lease

4. The rent to be paid

5. The covenants (obligations of the landlord and tenant)

6. Provisions for the landlord to recover the property if the tenant does not pay rent or breaches their obligations under the agreement and

7. The required notice period one party must give the other if they wish to end the contract before it naturally comes to an end.

Notably, the landlord and/or tenant have other rights or obligations not stated here. We will explore these in a subsequent article.

A lease that does not comply with sections 6 (2) and 7 of the LTA does not conform to the formal requirements of a lease and is, therefore, void and unenforceable.

Unfortunately, though these requirements are statutory, I will wager that most tenants in Guyana have never seen them. I will also wager that most never will. This is why legal advice (or at least legal knowledge) is needed when negotiating and entering landlord and tenant agreements.

Once these terms/clauses exist, and a landlord and tenant relationship is formed, the tenant is given “exclusive possession” of the property they have rented. This means the tenant has certain legal rights in the property, including a right to bring trespass proceedings against the landlord if they enter the property in a way inconsistent with the agreement. The tenant also has the right to treat the property as their own, subject to certain restrictions, such as the obligation not to damage the property and the obligation not to use the property for a purpose different from what it is supposed to be used for (for example, a house for residential purposes cannot be used as a place of business without the express permission of the landlord).

Common-law (judge-made) rules dictate how the terms stated in section 7 of the LTA must be articulated. There are other essential terms, some of which the laws mandate, must be read into any such agreement.

The volume and complexity of these matters prevent me from examining them in this article, but I will begin reviewing them next week.

For now, if you take anything from today’s article, let it be that failure to seek legal advice when entering a landlord-tenant relationship carries significant risk for both a landlord and tenant.