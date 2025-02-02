LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index fell 0.073 percent on the sale of 32,235 shares during the final period of trading in January 2025. Seven stocks traded during the period with two Climbers and two Tumblers impacting on the market value. The Tumblers caused the market to lose over G$565M in value.

The stock price of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) rose 0.350 percent on the sale of 1,619 shares while the stock price of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) rose 0.218 percent on the sale of 2,346 shares.

In contrast, the stock price of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) fell 0.629 percent on the sale of 11,685 shares while that of Caribbean Container Inc. (CCI) fell 0.513 percent on the sale of 2,000 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 14,187; 145 and 253 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,358.489.