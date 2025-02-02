A superficial ‘Companion’

The new film “Companion”, which announces itself as part of the romantic horror genre, opens with voiceover narration that announces the fate of one of the main characters. The violent revelation is immediately jarring in how it counters the romantic sequence accompanying the voice-over. We witness a meet-cute between Iris (Sophie Thatcher) and Josh (Jack Quaid) in a supermarket. Their eyes meet and there is a spark before Josh haplessly disrupts a stack of fruit in his overzealousness. Iris is charmed and their connection seems certain. When we meet the couple after this opening several months later, they are on their way to a secluded cabin for a weekend getaway with some of Josh’s friends. All seems well, but the violent promise of the opening narration lingers. Director and writer Drew Hancock intends to pique our interest, wondering how that idyllic meeting could give way to the acts the narration promises. Except, this first impression is not what the film is about.

The trailer for “Companion” reveals something that the film itself does not convey until the end of the first act. I was lucky to see it before the trailer, which allowed me to respond to the revelation in a way I suspect Hancock preferred. In fairness to the trailer, the revelation is an important one that is central to the premise. Iris is not a “real” person, but a humanoid robot who functions as a (mostly sexual) partner for Josh. When a violent incident happens at the cabin and the previously unwitting Iris realises her role in Josh’s life, “Companion” turns into a thriller as Iris must battle between her programming and her own desire for survival.

Film and literature have been fascinated by the promise of robots and other AI figures gaining sentience and becoming foils for human figures. The better ones offer a foray into philosophical debates while using their genre trappings to compel and entertain. “Companion”, though, has very little on its mind beyond a rudimentary and familiar ambivalent horror centre with a bit of clumsy social observation thrown in. A robot gains sentience and suddenly becomes a threat to the humans in the film. Intriguing, as an idea. Except, “Companion” is so thrilled with the very basic parts of its own premise that it cannot figure out how to build a movie with compelling characters or ideas beyond that.

From the onset, Hancock seems to be preoccupied with using flat ideas of toxic masculinity and dehumanisation of women as a sleight-of-hand to hide the gaps and emptiness of the film. “Companion”, however, does not have the incisiveness or ingenuity to do much with these themes except offer the audience the laziest pathways to the inevitable. In early moments of the film, before the revelation, Thatcher is doing an able job of suggesting something amiss with Iris; perhaps nonhuman. Her physical work in these sequences offers much in presenting something out-of-step in this world but Hancock’s script has little to offer when the film deepens and reveals itself as a crime-thriller gone wrong.

There is something ostensibly compelling about using the philosophical debates about humanity vs robots as the basis for a seedily entertaining thriller film, but “Companion” is neither innovative nor insightful to satisfy with its clumsy characterisations and set-ups. Even a typically dependable performer like Rupert Friend, as an off-putting Russian billionaire, can inject little dynamism into the flatness of the characterisations that Hancock concocted. Thatcher is working hard to add depth to the arc she’s given, but she can only do so much opposite Jack Quaid who is unable to do anything with a character that barely exists beyond a few ideas. It’s not so much his fault as it is the film’s own insolence in failing to recognise that “Companion” can only work if Josh’s human character has more depth than just the empty boringness he emanates.

And plot point after plot point it is the same emptiness that carries “Companion” through from its characterisation to its lensing to its pacing. It uses familiar cinematic shorthand to propel our emotions – a tense chase scene through the woods, striking and hard-to-watch sequences of women in physical danger, and twist upon twist upon twist. But, Hancock’s work with the camera is lacking in personality and effect which does not help the film where the script already seems like a hodgepodge of better and sharper films.

As “Companion” moves into its second half, it reveals itself as part of a string of contemporary films that are insistent on commodifying feminist language to make dull films seem more meaningful than they are. But it takes little to use toxic masculinity as an evil bogeyman when the film itself seems ambivalent about actual women. “Companion” is fascinated with itself as an illusion of feminist power but its single human female character (Megan Suri as Josh’s friend Kat) is treated with as much care as an accessory. It’s a kind of dichotomy that reveals a flatness as central to “Companion” as its smug and hollow call to girl power at the end. By the time its self-satisfied credits roll, the film reveals itself as hollow on debates of robots vs humanity as it is about gender and feminism. “Companion” is as short on thrills as it is on perceptiveness.

