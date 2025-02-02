Thinking Column. Making Bread

Listen to this article:

There are several activities I engage in when I want to think. Among those activities is baking, bread in particular. I choose loaves that do not take a lot of effort, in that they are not fussy to make or temperamental to bake (well, not for me). I especially like the first stage – bringing the dough together and kneading by hand. The repeated action is calming and relaxing; it lets the mind breathe, and wander. I was thinking about what I’d write for this week’s column. As I folded the dough round in half, pressing it with the heel of my hand, I wondered…

Whole wheat versus Wholemeal flour

What is the difference between whole wheat flour and wholemeal flour? When I bought the flour I thought it was whole wheat only to realise after using it for about the 4th time that it was actually wholemeal flour. It looks and functions just like whole wheat flour and that is how I have been treating with it. Turns out that wholemeal flour starts out as whole wheat flour with the entire grain being ground – the bran, endosperm and germ. Once ground, the whole wheat flour is sifted and a portion of the bran is added back making it wholemeal flour. This type of flour varies from one manufacturer to another based on the quantity of the bran that is added back and what other nutrients or ingredients they choose to add to the flour. This all depends on what the flour is being manufactured to make – bread, roti, pastry etc.