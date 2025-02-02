Dressing for the occasion

From wearing a black tux in her first formal photo and donning a hat that seemed to reinstate her need for personal space during the inauguration of her husband, I can hardly tell if Melania Trump is trying to tell us something or playing along with popular culture gossip to generate more chatter and hot takes on her life.

Her migration from colours often used by incoming first ladies, including herself the last time round after seeing the photos, may be interpreted as her dreading a second term, or craftily trying to show off a sort of militant approach to ring in the new Trump tenure.

This is a term that seems heavily bent on prioritizing the interests of the rich, strengthening the oligarchy, reducing the rights of women, ostracizing minority groups and reversing the efforts made to address climate change. Coincidence some may say, or again playing into popular culture gossip, if didn’t help seeing Trump’s daughter Ivanka outfitted on inauguration day in what could easily be a look usually worn by the wives in the series “The Handmaid’s Tale”.