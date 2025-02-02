This Week-in-Preview February 2 to February 9th 2025

Bush get ears and dutty get tongue. Kavita needs to keep out of bushy areas.

Kemol, Kavita and Denzil come up with excellent ideas to educate youths about the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI)…..but will the Village Council approve them?

Who is Kavita begging on the phone for some more time? Why? For what?

Xena, the cougar, strikes again…with any success?

If it’s not one thing, it’s another! When will Unique and Kevin really settle down?

Shelly gets a surprise call from guess who?

The Extractive Industries must disclose their transactions openly and truthfully to the EITI in order to comply with the global standard.

Catalina returns home from the Court after her divorce hearings. Will she and Maurice have a change of heart and give their marriage a chance?

What is the matter with Shelly? Why does Ignatius ask her if she’s ready to “tell people”?

