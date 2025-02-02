Sisters, don’t delay getting preventive examinations

Cervical cancer month (observed in January) has just ended and I just wanted to remind sisters to ensure you are tested.

According to the World Health organization (WHO) cervical cancer develops in a woman’s cervix, which is the entrance to the uterus from the vagina. Almost all (99%) cervical cancer cases are linked to infection with high risk human papillomavirus (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.

WHO also said that when diagnosed, cervical cancer is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer, as long as it is detected early and managed effectively. Cancers diagnosed in late stages can also be controlled with appropriate treatment and palliative care.