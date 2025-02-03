Accountability Watch’s Year in review: A summary of the main issues discussed (Final)

Our Motto: Say no to corruption. It hurts us all.

Corruption will continue to thrive until justice systems can punish wrongdoing and keep governments in check. When justice is bought or politically interfered with, it is the people that suffer. Leaders should fully invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions that uphold the law and tackle corruption. It is time to end impunity for corruption.

Transparency International

In our last article, we stated that as our elected representatives meet to consider the 2025 Estimates, we once again express the hope that there would have been a serious consideration of the results of the various studies of the effects of global warming and climate change vis-à-vis our own contribution to mitigating such effects. A significant portion of the Estimates is being funded from revenues derived from the extraction of fossil fuels, the main contributor of global warming and climate change.