From Windrush to Now: A Caribbean Cultural Awakening in London

By Cristine Sabrina Khan

Dr. Cristine Sabrina Khan is a PRODIG+ Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Sociology at Stony Brook University. Her research examines the construction of Indo-Caribbean diasporic identities in in New York City and Toronto. She is currently working on her book manuscript which critically compares second-generation Indo-Caribbean identity movements in Toronto and New York City and their ties to racialized legacies in the Caribbean and North America.

In London, a cultural awakening is unfolding through a reckoning with the legacies of the Windrush Generation and the overlooked histories of the Caribbean. Over the course of a week in mid-January, I immersed myself in this thriving artistic and academic scene, captivated by the deeply personal and politically charged narratives on display. These different pieces, steeped in archival research, unearth the tangled, often painful histories between the UK and the Caribbean, resonating with the diaspora in profound ways.

This moment reflects the recent confrontations with the Windrush Generation, a generation of people who arrived as British subjects from the colonies to the UK in the post-World War II period to help with labour shortages. This has long been an underrepresented cornerstone of British history. But with the 2018 Windrush scandal and the 75th anniversary of the first arrivals in 2023, public awareness has surged. This momentum has fueled a wave of artistic and intellectual inquiry, giving rise to thought-provoking exhibitions and projects.

My journey began with ceramicist Jacqui Ramrayka, whom I first met in New York. In September 2024, she led an Indo-Caribbean identity and clay-making workshop at the Museum of Modern Art, a continuation of similar sessions she had conducted during her residency at London’s prestigious Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). As an Adobe Creative Fellow, Jacqui’s work interrogates the role of objects in shaping cultural identity. Her interest in these themes was sparked by the Museum of London-Docklands’ 2023 exhibition Indo + Caribbean: The Creation of a Culture, which was written about in a September 11, 2023 diaspora column by Shereen Lafhaj, the lead curator of that exhibition.

Inspired, yet unsettled by the absence of Indo-Caribbean narratives in the diaspora, Jacqui set out to explore whether Indo-Caribbean people saw themselves reflected in institutional spaces. Though born in Guyana, Jacqui spent much of her life in the UK. Her late father, a Windrush-era Royal Army veteran, moved between Britain and the Caribbean, carrying the weight of history with him. His image—an immigration photo—features prominently in Jacqui’s work, a silent yet striking tribute to a man who passionately engaged with Caribbean politics and identity

Her exhibition, Redefining the Hyphen, is an extension of the transnational community-building she fosters through clay. Drawing from workshops in London, New York and Toronto, Jacqui captures the stories of Indo-Caribbean women, challenging them to reflect on their cultural identity and diasporic legacies in their cities. The objects on display which were made in the workshops—bangles, lotus flowers, and traditional cookware—tell stories of migration, memory, and resilience. Bangles, once worn as currency, reflect the resourcefulness of Indo-Caribbean women; the lotus, sacred in Hinduism, symbolizes beauty emerging from struggle; tawas, belnas, and ladles evoke kitchens filled with the aromas of ancestral recipes. Visitors are enveloped in a layered experience, as a soundscape weaves together voices from Jacqui’s workshops—snippets of conversation that transform the space into a living archive of collective memory.

Reflecting on why she asks participants to bring objects, Jacqui shared, “Artefacts anchor us to the world, offering a framework for our memories. When we share our stories, we uncover deep connections—sometimes painful, often healing. This collaboration can be reparative.”

My exploration of London’s Caribbean cultural landscape extended beyond Jacqui’s work. At Senate House Library at the University of London, In the Grip of Change reconsidered the entangled histories of Caribbean decolonization and migration to the UK. Curated by historian and founder of Guyana Speaks, Juanita Cox-Westmass, the exhibit draws from the library’s extensive archives to trace key moments linking the British Empire and the West Indies. During a guided tour, Juanita animated the display with vivid storytelling, bringing to life the struggles and activism of Caribbean migrants. In the post-tour discussion, a recurring theme emerged—the commodification of “Windrush” as a historical label, when in reality, Caribbean migration to Britain predates and outlives this era.

A short walk away, at the British Museum, Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke’s What Have We Here? reimagined history through a subversive lens. Locke, renowned for his incisive critiques of colonialism, selected over 150 objects from the museum’s vast collection, juxtaposing them with his own work to challenge dominant narratives. Souvenir 20 (Queen Victoria), a bust of the monarch adorned with brass chains and plastic foliage, invites viewers to interrogate Britain’s imperial past. The piece draws from Locke’s childhood in colonial Guyana, where a statue of Queen Victoria loomed over his daily walk to school—a silent yet omnipresent reminder of the colonial order.

In another corner, a series of spectral figures called The Watchers, seemed to scrutinize the audience, compelling visitors to reconsider their role as passive observers. Throughout the exhibit, Locke’s voice echoed through sound clips, offering meditations on history, power, and accountability. “Will looking at the past create a better future?” he asks in one recording. He continues by reminding us, “It creates an understanding of where we come from and hopefully a warning for us to watch out, to be aware.”

The final stop on my journey was the Kiln Theatre, where Roy Williams’ stage adaptation of The Lonely Londoners brought the Windrush story to life. Sam Selvon’s 1956 novel, a cornerstone of Caribbean literature, captures the hardships of early Caribbean migrants to Britain who arrived as British subjects, only to find themselves treated as outsiders. Williams’ adaptation infuses the narrative with humor, music, and breathtaking performances, making the story feel both timeless and urgent.

By the end of my trip, one thing was clear: London’s reckoning with its colonial past is not confined to museums and libraries. It is unfolding in theaters, in conversations, in clay workshops, and in the spaces between. Artists, historians, and community organizers are reshaping the narrative, ensuring that the once sidelined Caribbean voices are now impossible to ignore.

The past is being rewritten. This time, the storytellers are those lived it and descend from the UK’s longstanding history in the Caribbean.

*Redefining the Hyphen is on until November 11th at the Victoria and Albert Museum. In the Grip of Change is on until March 13th at the Senate House Library. What Have we Here? is on until February 9th at The British Museum. The Lonely Londoners runs until February 22nd at the Kiln Theatre.