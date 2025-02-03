Campbell asks US DOJ to probe sale of Queens NY property

– alleges possible link between CH&PA chief and Ed Ahmad

Highlighting that the United States’ Department of Justice (DOJ) takes seriously the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), businessman Terrence Campbell has filed a report with the body, asking for an investigation into the purchase of a once valued US$770,000 New York home by Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) Chief Executive Officer Sherwyn Greaves last year.

He alleged that the sale of the home was facilitated by a close family member of controversial businessman Edul ‘Ed’ Ahmad, and asked the DOJ to investigate the seeming “quid pro quo” for favours to be granted in Guyana in violation of the FCPA.

“Violations of the FCPA are usually treated seriously by the DOJ. I am hoping they will investigate,” Campbell told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

“It appears that the property was purchased without a mortgage. If that is the case, then questions of corruption and money laundering arise,” he added.