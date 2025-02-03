EPA addresses environmental issues with Garden of Eden developers

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently concluded a follow-up meeting with developers at Second Street, Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, to discuss environmental concerns raised by residents regarding dust and vibrations linked to heavy traffic and industrial operations in the vicinity.

Stabroek News understands that during the discussion, developers gave a commitment to implementing specific strategies within designated timelines to alleviate these concerns.

The two sides agreed that the developers will place two signs along the roadway directing drivers to limit their speed to a maximum of 20 kilometres per hour. This initiative is designed to mitigate dust pollution and minimise vibrations caused by large trucks. This is set for implementation on February 10 and the lead developers are Royal Chicken Inc and Rapid Oilfield Guyana. It was also agreed that a wet suppression system will be deployed to periodically soak the road, helping to prevent excessive dust from impacting nearby residents. This will be implemented from February 6 and the lead developer is SHG Guyana Investment Inc, which will receive assistance from other developers in the area.