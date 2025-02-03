Finance minister notes strong bilateral ties as local Chinese enterprises celebrate lunar new year

The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Guyana hosted its annual dinner to commemorate the 2025 Chinese New Year, underscoring the strengthening economic and diplomatic ties between Guyana and China.

The event, held at the Royal International Hotel in Georgetown, saw key addresses from Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana Huang Rui and Finance Minister Ashni Singh. Speaking on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, Singh emphasised the deep historical, cultural, and economic relationship between the two nations, as well as the critical role Chinese enterprises continue to play in Guyana’s development.

In his brief remarks, Huang announced that trade between Guyana and China reached a staggering US$1.4 billion ($292 billion) at the end of 2024, reflecting a 14.4% increase from the previous year. He described 2024 as an “extraordinary year” for bilateral trade, emphasising that Chinese enterprises have played a crucial role in Guy-ana’s economic expansion.

“Chinese enterprises have made great contributions to the biggest economic and social transformation of Guyana while abiding by the local content law, creating new job opportunities, and shouldering their social responsibilities,” Huang told a gathering of local and foreign investors.