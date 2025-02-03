Guyana News

Government office complex 10% completed, on schedule for 2026

Work on the new government office complex is 10 percent completed, while 34 percent of the time has elapsed. Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, during the consideration for budgetary allocations under the Works Ministry for 2025 on Friday, made the revelation as an additional $1 billion have been budgeted for the building, adding to an already approved $7.6 billion. Opposition Members of Parliament Annette Ferguson and David Patterson questioned Edghill on the work completed on the project, noting that from several site visits they conducted, no work appeared to be executed. He stated that the site was moved from its initial location on Heroes Highway. “The design-build contract is subject to review by the consultant. The consulting forum in this instance is VIKAB. When I went on January 2nd, it’s because they did all the tests in the various areas, got the readings to ensure that we have the correct measurement of the piles and the quality of the piles that need to be done. They were actively driving piles in the utility section and moved to the actual Tower 1, driving of piles. The contract was modified to expand to four lanes. The connection when you come over the bridge onto Heroes Highway or when you’re coming from the East Coast one of the greatest points of accessibility is where the office complex is located. We have moved from 7 acres to 20 acres,” Edghill said. He explained that 13 acres are being used for the office complex, while 7 acres will be used for special projects. “With that, we had to recreate the footprint. The engineer came from the site to this meeting, and they were actively driving piles to Level 1,” he said. Additionally, Cabinet has since approved the travel of the engineer to inspect factories and materials that are still left to be shipped including Gen Sets from Panama, GTRI for the supply and delivery of 198 piles (18x18 and 16x16 at 105 feet long), structural steel from Classic Heavy Industry Group Company in China, prestressed hollow core slabs from Turkey and rebars from Colombia. The contractor has been paid the mobilization fee, and payments have also been made for materials, with $1.8 billion repaid under IPC, $1.762 million spent on mobilization, and $4.2 billion paid for the six purchase orders. The engineer will be going to Colombia this week. He stated that once the heavy loading is done, the other aspects of construction will begin. The $1 billion being sought is for other work to be done this year. The commencement order for the contract was issued on February 23, 2024, and the project remains within the timeline for completion by August 2026, the minister said. The contract is being undertaken by Caribbean Green Building Incorporated.
