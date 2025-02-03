How the Cost of Living is affecting people

Part 114

Interviews and photos by Tafari Codogan and Mia Anthony

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in South Ruimveldt, Georgetown about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Rocky Gravesande said “Presently I’m a small business owner working along with my father since he’s short of staff. I’m a father of three and married and at the moment you know it’s January month you could give or take we’ll have to see what we could do later down in the year. Presently, in between some things are high and others you can get at a regular price. Presently I spend more than I gain from work, because I have three kids that are in school that I have to sustain as well as my wife. So basically I’m just trying to get by. I have a fish and chips food business and when everything goes up very rarely the prices come back down. For instance chicken raised from $380 a pound now it’s $500 a pound and the price ain’t drop back up to now. When I first started my business I used to pay like $1,400 for a pack of chips at the Chinese supermarket now it costs $1,900 for the same pack. I think they should lower prices on some of these items.”