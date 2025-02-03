Man found guilty of Kitty 2018 murder

A jury has found Damian Bissoon, also known as Damion Sardina and ‘Brother,’ guilty of the 2018 murder of Taj Andrew Jarvis. The unanimous verdict was delivered on January 30, 2025, before Justice Damone Younge in the High Court.

The prosecution, led by Alvaro Ramotar and Delon Fraser, presented evidence that on March 30, 2018, Jarvis and a friend were walking along Alexander Street, Kitty. As they crossed Barr Street, Bissoon confronted Jarvis, punched and stabbed him, then continued to kick him in the head after he collapsed. Jarvis succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Bissoon fled the scene and remained at large for four years before surrendering to authorities in 2022. His trial began on January 22, 2025, with attorney Ronald Bostwick representing the defense.

The case concluded with a guilty verdict, and Bissoon now awaits sentencing.