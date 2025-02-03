Man killed after car collides with truck

A 25-year-old Hill Foot, Soesdyke-Linden Highway resident died early yesterday morning when he lost control of the car he was driving and ended up in the path of a lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

Police last evening said that they were investigating the fatal incident which occurred at around 6:30 am yesterday on the public road at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, and resulted in the death of Suresh Singh.

The release said that the collision involved motor car PAG 9078, driven by Singh and motor lorry GAD 8492 driven by Terry Duff, a 45-year-old Trinidadian.

It stated that enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding south along the public road at Timehri at a fast rate when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, veering into the path of the lorry which was proceeding north.