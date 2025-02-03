MV Kimbia to resume Region One route, new vessels being purchased – Edghill

MV Kimbia, the original cargo-carrying ferry, will soon be returning to service on the Georgetown to Region One route. The vessel, currently undergoing refurbishment, is expected to be out of the dockyard shortly. This announcement was made by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill during his Budget speech on January 29th.

Minister Edghill also spoke to the broader improvements outlined in the 2025 Budget, which include allocations for the procurement of additional ferry vessels. “The people of Region One and the people of Region Two will be proud to hear that Budget 2025 has the allocation for purchasing additional ferry vessels,” the minister said.

With the introduction of new vessels, he added, ferry service for the Region One route would not only expand in frequency but also in capacity. Stating that the service has already “moved from operating twice a month to now having ferries running several times a month,” he hinted at this being further ramped up after the additional vessel is purchased.