NIS decries ‘inefficient’ label in private sector statement

– seeking urgent meeting

In the wake of stern criticisms from the private sector about its operations, the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) yesterday responded that it was shocked and disappointed at not being contacted before the public airing.

NIS also requested an urgent meeting with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) to address the issues highlighted, saying the chamber’s public expression of its disquiet posed the potential to tarnish the NIS’ good name.

“The scheme wishes to state the following: (1) That it is surprised and disappointed by the statement published by GCCI since over the years NIS and chamber have shared a good professional relationship which have led to us engaging in several educational activities such as seminars, meetings, conferences etc, with both the officials and members of the chambers,” a letter from NIS’ Public Relations Officer Diane Lewis Baxter to the Stabroek News, which is published in today’s edition, states.