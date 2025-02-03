PNCR hits back at Singh’s criticisms of proposed measures

The PNCR has hit back at Minister with responsibility for Finance Dr Ashni Singh’s sharp criticisms of that party’s social protection measures which he labelled a “whimsical and fanciful dream,” during his closing remarks in the 2025 Budget Debate, adding that such initiatives would cost the country $800 billion annually.

In a media release, the PNCR expressed its willingness to engage in a debate, noting that it would provide the opportunity for the Guyanese people to see the contrast between the PPP’s “friends, families and favourites” approach to development and the PNCR/APNU’s “people-centred strategy.” It would also afford an opportunity to show the party’s commitment to its moral obligation to ensure citizens have decent lives; respect for their human, social and economic rights; and understanding of how to build a society and an economy, the release said. In addition, it would demonstrate how the PNCR will end poverty, ensure economic security, and guarantee higher living standards and quality of life for all Guyanese; show how serious the party is about investing in people and creating a demand-driven economy, as opposed to the “PPP’s trickle-down economics,” it added. The release said such a debate would provide an opportunity to expose Singh’s and the PPP’s “crude and simplistic” understanding of finance and economic development.