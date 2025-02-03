Residents, business owners frustrated by dump trucks lining Drury Lane

Residents and business owners are frustrated over the prolonged presence of dump trucks believed to be owned by Sandip Disposal parked along Drury Lane, Campbellville in Georgetown.

This newspaper visited the area, where citizens highlighted that the trucks, which include several broken-down vehicles and even sewage trucks, have become a persistent eyesore and source of foul odours.

According to a source within the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), Sandip Disposal was not granted permission to park its fleet of trucks, some of which are reportedly inoperable, in the area.

“These trucks have been parked here for far too long,” said one resident who wished to remain anonymous. “They’re not only unsightly but the smell is unbearable, especially with the sewage trucks involved.”