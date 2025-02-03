Security guard charged with assault and damage of property to process server

Thirty-six-year-old David Khan appeared on Friday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged with assault and damage of property.

Khan pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that on July 31, 2024, at 48 Stanley Place, Kitty, George-town, Khan assaulted Derek Kowlessar. Further, on July 31, 2024, he allegedly damaged a cellphone belonging to Derek Kowlessar.

When questioned by Magistrate McGusty, Khan detailed that he resides at 54 Gordon Street in Kitty and is currently employed as a security officer.