Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill under final review

Attorney General Anil Nandlall has stated that the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill is in its final stages of review by key stakeholder agencies. This review process is expected to wrap up soon, with the bill slated to be tabled in the National Assem-bly within the next few weeks, he added.

The bill, which proposes changes to the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) 2010, has been the subject of intense public discussion, particularly in light of concerns raised by various stakeholders about the enforcement and prevention of sexual violence in Guyana. In 2024, groups such as Red Thread Guyana, the Indigenous Delegation against Domestic and Sexual Violence, and prominent individuals like Danuta and Vanda Radzik, and Vidyaratha Kissoon, voiced their concerns over loopholes and challenges in the legal system, especially with regard to the obstruction of prosecution in sexual violence cases.