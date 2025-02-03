Single mom of three pleads for return of purse with important papers left at seawall

A single mother of three is appealing to the public for help in the return of her purse containing important documents for herself and children which she lost on the Kingston Seawall on Saturday evening.

“This is not a sympathy blog. This is just if you know somebody to help …get back my purse because all my stuff is in there,” a weeping Sophia Dolphin said yesterday during an emotional appeal via Facebook, for the return of her documents.

“Having to manage my children by myself; this is like one of my breaking points… Even if they take the money, that’s fine. Just send back my stuff that belongs to me and that I worked so hard to get,” she added.

The purse is cream in colour with a gold zipper and contains her driver’s licence, identification card, health cards and other documents for Dolphin’s children. While it also contained cash, which Dolphin had withdrawn to purchase items for her household and medications for her son, she said it was not realistic to expect the return of the cash.