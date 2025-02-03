Street vendors at Hydronie say willing to move off the street

By Shabna Rahman

Vendors selling along the street next to the Hydronie Market at Parika are willing to move to the brand new tarmac with shed, as they would be able to sell in comfort while benefiting from basic amenities.

The structure was built following President Irfaan Ali’s promise to address the concerns of the vendors in the market, that the illegal vending was affecting them. The vendors were distressed that they pay a rent for their stalls, but the road vendors were preventing them from getting enough sales. They had said too that some shoppers would prefer to purchase “on the road and don’t even enter the market.”

Some of the vendors who sell on the street admitted that they owned stalls in the market but they preferred to join the others on the street. On a busy Sunday morning when Stabroek News visited, many vendors lined both sides of the street. Using pop up tents and makeshift stalls with huge umbrellas or tarpaulins that they throw out every week, the vendors displayed items like fish, vegetables, groceries, clothing and haberdashery.