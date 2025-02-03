Tourism ministry to begin issuing community development small business grants

The Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce has realigned the disbursement of the traditional Small Business Grant towards a community development small business projects approach. Individual grants will still be distributed; however more focus will be placed on groups.

This revelation was made by Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Minister Oneidge Walrond as the National Assembly approved some $8.8 billion for the ministry. Walrond stated that “this new direction focuses on investing in community-based projects that ensure long-term viability and sustainability, fostering greater economic resilience.”

While noting that the move is strategic, she emphasized that while the grants programme facilitated by the Small Business Bureau has provided crucial financial support, community-based initiatives offer a more structured and sustainable model for economic development. She stated that the bureau has completed extensive consultations and assessments, and the ministry is now prepared to proceed with implementing the initiative.