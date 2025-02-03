Two die in Land of Canaan crash

The police today said that they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 11 last night on the Land of Canaan public road, East Bank Demerara and which claimed the lives of 22-year-old Ronaldo Gordon and 23-year-old Joel Sutherland.

The police said that the incident involved motor car #PAD 7677, driven by Gordon from Lot 354 Timehri North, East Bank Demerara. Sutherland — from Lot 94 Timehri North, East Bank Demerara, was seated in the front passenger seat of the car.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Land of Canaan public road at a fast rate when Gordon lost control of the vehicle which ended up in the eastern drive lane and struck a concrete bridge rail on the side of the road.

Both the driver and occupant were thrown out of the vehicle. They were then picked up by passersby and placed into a motor vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where they were both seen and examined by Doctor Clementson, who pronounced them both dead on arrival.