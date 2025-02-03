Two held at different locations in Kamarang with gun, drugs

Two men are now in police custody after they were arrested at different locations with marijuana and an unlicensed weapon in their possession.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force, ranks from Regional Division Seven were conducting a mobile patrol on Saturday between Kamarang Landing and Waramadong Village when they observed Rodinson George behaving suspiciously in Waramadong Village.

As a result, a search was conducted on George, during which several transparent bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis (totalling 8 grammes) and methamphetamine (totalling 1.7 grammes) were found in his pants pocket. George was informed of the offence, cautioned, arrested and escorted to Kamarang Police Station for further processing.