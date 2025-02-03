Tepui Inc and 10%

It is unclear how much more has to be written on the contract award to Tepui Inc for the Belle Vue pump station to shame the government, the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and the Public Procurement Commis-sion (PPC) into decisive action. They are all culpable and delinquent at the same time.

On January 31st, when questioned during the consideration of the estimates, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha confirmed that only 10% of the work had been completed. Of the $865m contract sum, $182m was advanced to Tepui Inc.

Mr Mustapha acknowledged the slow progress, but assured the House that the project would be completed by August 2025, despite the delays. “The pump station is still under contract,” he added.

Whether under contract or not, the headline detail from what Mr Mustapha confirmed is that more than a year after the extended start date of January 2024, only 10% of work had been completed. Yet Mr Mustapha expects the other 90% of the project to be completed by August this year? It makes no sense at all though it has been suggested that the project will be subcontracted to another company.

For all of its protestations of clean government and transparency, the award of the contract by the NDIA to Mr Mikhail Rodrigues’ company represented the most grotesque twisting of all standards of examination of bids at the NPTAB and the NDIA. Yet the contract was awarded to Mr Rodrigues ahead of other well-known companies. Mr Rodrigues is clearly close to key persons in the government which also explains how he mindbogglingly ended up being permitted as part of the ‘press’ asking questions of President Ali at press conferences. Perhaps that aberration could be explained at some time by the eminent moderator of these sessions, Mr Nascimento.

But back to the contract award. It is clear that the powers that be were interested in favouring Mr Rodrigues with a contract as he is now known as a “social media influencer” with a following. That in no way mitigates the vulgarity that Mr Rodrigues had never built a pump station or anything of significance as a matter of fact. When Mr Jagdeo and others ask for evidence of corrupt decision making in procurement this case, among others, is a standout. It represents the equivalent of Mr Fip Motilall being awarded the road to Amaila Falls under then President Jagdeo. That contract was quietly cancelled when President Ramotar took office.

After having examined the award of the contract and having noted deficiencies in Tepui’s bid, the PPC – with supposedly full-time commissioners – appears to have washed its hands of this case. Who then in the procurement system will uphold probity in the award of contacts?

This contract to Tepui was clearly a job for the boys. State revenues are not to be ravished in this way. Aside from the improper and wholly unjustified assigning of this contract which should have led to investigations, dismissals and charges there are other jeopardies. The final cost to the state of this project will almost certainly rise. Furthermore, the areas to be drained by this station are being depriv-ed of cover were there to be an extreme weather event.

The Auditor General’s report tabled in Parlia-ment last year provided insight into the poor state of the project. The report said: The contract was signed on 22 September 2023, with a duration of eighteen months for completion. According to documents seen, Addendum (№.1) to increase the percentage for advance payment from 15% to 30% was made on 21 September 2023, one day before the Contract Agreement was signed. Addendums №.2 and №.3 were for paying the Contractor for materials on site and changing the Contract start date from 6 October 2023 to 29 January 2024 respectively.

The report added that the Contractor was mobilized on site; however, no works were in progress at the time of the visit on 14 August 2024, while only the construction of two earthen coffer dams, excavation works, and demolition of the old existing sluice structure were completed, along with the installation of a test pile. Two excavators were seen on site, along with two site office/containers, a water pump and a quantity of timber piles and steel sheet piles at the time.

A pretty desultory scene. There can be no plausible explanation for the award of this contract and the Ali administration and those who are culpable have to answer for it.