A compromised PPP and fragmented Opposition should make good news for a spoiler party

Dear Editor,

In the next several months, Guyana should be abuzz with the presence of several new political parties contesting the national elections. How many would have scored when votes are finalized? Hope-fully, one count only this time. Notwith-standing their oaths to believers, are they trustworthy, can they make a mark? For emphasis: what chance new parties?

Odds for electoral success for political pups are slim to marginal to almost nonexistent; hinges on several factors. Electoral success, what’s that one-legged beast? Three to five seats will do. Anyone thinking higher should see a sorcerer. Where are the votes, when $100,000 is in hand, several packets? Where’s the broad interest? Where’s the movement, contestants? For clean governance, genuine oil management, banishment of cult leadership and the crew that plunder Guyana’s riches? Try these reality checks.

Political diehards, fundamentalists, tribalists, fanatics: dem ain goin no way but weh deh always been. Cup or palm tree. That is, mainly Indians for the Indian-PPP, with African Guyanese for the African-PNC. The elections should end there and then, with all moving on. A straight fight between PPP and PNC. Except that the PNC and company signaling that they will not yield readily.

Emphatically, I am not asserting that every Guyanese of Indian or African descent will vote with the back of their heads. Advanced is that old political loyalties, regular political culture, standard political-racial-electoral voting patterns could seize the upcoming contest and shake most of the promise of difference out of it. Whatever is left is out of breath, spirit, and reach of new parties. The realist in me sees: foregone. The optimist thinks: whence cometh the spoiler, three-seat kingmaker? The student asks: where’s the showstopper? Last, the pessimist concludes: how to detect the stealth/shadow parties that are PPP plants (like 2020), thanks to Bharrat? Taken individually or collectively, in 2025 all electoral roads and results in Guyana leads to this terminal: shut up, select a box, sit down, and settle into a slumber.

Having said the above, there is a number on the local electoral dashboard: 20,000. I believe it stretches to 30,000. The outliers, the crowd of sullen, seething Guyanese voters. Educated, clear-headed, principled, concerned, angry, disillusioned, and impoverished. And damn-to-hell this leadership crassness (vulgarisms) callousness (cost-of-living), corruptions (oil fears) that must be vanquished. Yeah, but who is there to grab them in one shot, along with stray votes?

Hypothetically, 20,000 crossover or swing votes means three seats. It could be five, if there are 30,000 intensely unhappy Guyanese. There is a huge number of disillusioned Guyanese (at BJ and PPP). Those Guyanese are looking for a credible, compact, compelling alternative. Two men were once identified, have since faded. They posed that spoiler’s presence, that grabbing of disgruntled voters (frequently PPP). Study VP Jagdeo’s reaction when their names are mentioned: ballistic to bombastic. The man is afraid; pretenses about a landslide PPP victory represent someone whistling at midnight in the graveyard. Sombaady frikken jumbee. Now a woman steps up, and if she is not stepped upon, hmm…. A contestant, an angler; or a stealth player? More will raise their hands.

Razor thin becomes razor-sharp. A call in three words -two start with capital c, another with o. Corruption, Cost-of-living, and oil. Corruption has savaged those who care about clean governance. When some ministers serve as fronts for political princes, that’s corruption nationalized. Corruption besmirches the consciences of those with one left. Oil money (national development priorities [skullduggeries]) features prominently. Reality: corruption, c-o-l, and oil have PPP written all over them. Time will tell how much Guyanese are incensed.

With Venezuelan and other secretive foreign presences votes blocked from my voters list, the PPP should be the biggest loser in any election by any normal consideration. Corruption, c-o-l, and oil contribute. They will not. One thing is certain, other than for some stragglers and desperate hopefuls, the Opposition is not currently positioned to benefit from PPP hemorrhages. Too fragmented, too factionalized, too full of egos. To counter potential voter loss, local political lion king Jagdeo expanded the cash grants to overseas Guyanese. A voter replenishing act. The indigenous community has been flooded with money, bricks, boards, and bridges. Two sizable voter blocs in the PPP column. PNC voters could also fly home to collect Jagdeo voter incentives, make the voting equation closer.

Still, I look for that spoiler, difference maker, troublemaker, interferer, and even kingmaker role rolled into one for those tens of thousands of disillusioned and disgruntled voters. This will come to light, depending on the orchestrations made by the standing local political mastermind and moneyman, Jagdeo. Dish out some cash, and voters forget in a flash. There is one likely winner then: the PPP. Whether voting blocs stay home or revolt is where elections projections 2025 stand. There should be somebody to capitalize on dissatisfied Guyanese. Otherwise, another PPP tragedy for the Guyanese people.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall