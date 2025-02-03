Broomes’ political maneuver will challenge our parliamentarians to reflect on their roles and functions

Dear Editor,

As Guyana prepares for the 2025 elections, Simona Broomes’ decision to step away from establishment politics and launch her own party is more than a political maneuver—it is a call to action. The Stabroek News article “Former government minister Broomes launches political party” is not just a headline; it signals a potential shift in the country’s political landscape. Broomes’ bold move challenges Members of Parliament on both sides of the aisle to reconsider their roles—not merely as party loyalists but as independent thinkers driven by a higher purpose.

Her journey underscores the importance of leading with shared values rather than rigid partisan scripts. By championing anti-corruption measures and environmental justice, Broomes demonstrates that principled leadership resonates beyond party lines. MPs should take note: Are they stewards of the people, or prisoners of party agendas? If Parliament hopes to reclaim its credibility, bipartisan collaboration on key issues—from graft to climate resilience—is essential.

Equally significant is Broomes’ commitment to grassroots democracy. Her direct engagement with mining communities and Indigenous groups stands in stark contrast to the distant, top-down approach that often defines governance. To truly serve the people, MPs must embrace a new model—one where they listen first and govern second. Hosting town halls in neglected regions, decentralizing decision-making, and co-creating policies with constituents should be the norm, not the exception. Democracy flourishes when leaders see themselves as servants, not saviors.

Perhaps most crucially, Broomes’ platform acknowledges the power of Guyana’s youth—a demographic that comprises 65% of the population. If the political establishment continues to sideline young voices, it risks irrelevance. The future belongs to leaders who appoint young advisors, leverage digital tools for governance, and prioritize policies that propel Guyana into the green economy. The choice is clear: innovate or fade into obsolescence.

At its core, Broomes’ political shift is an act of self-actualization. Her departure from the familiar challenges MPs to reflect on their own legacies. Are they content being party soldiers, or do they aspire to statesmanship? True leadership requires the courage to prioritize conviction over conformity. It is time for MPs to rise above tribal politics and commit to bold, values-driven decisions that uplift the nation.

The “Broomes Effect” is not a disruption—it is an opportunity. An opportunity for Parliament to shed outdated roles, embrace purpose-driven leadership, and transform the 2025 elections from a battle of colours into a renaissance of self-actualized governance. Guyana deserves leaders willing to rise to this challenge.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard