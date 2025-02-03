NIS disappointed and surprised at article claiming GCCI is dissatisfied with inefficiency at the Scheme

Dear Editor,

The National Insurance Scheme has noted with concern the statement issued by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry “GCCI dissatisfied with inefficiency at NIS” carried by Stabroek News dated Sunday, February 2, 2025. The Scheme wishes to state the following:

(1) That it is surprised and disappointed by the statement published by GCCI since over the years NIS and Chamber have shared a good professional relationship which have led to us engaging in several educational activities such as seminars, meetings, conferences etc., with both the officials and members of the chambers.

(2) As a result of this established relationship the officials at the Chamber have easy access to the Management of the Scheme as well as the Public Relations Office. It must be pointed out that NIS is not in possession of any missive from the Chamber requesting an audience to discuss their dissatisfaction or challenges faced by their members.

(3) It is expected that since there is an established relationship with the Scheme that a meeting would have been arranged with NIS to sort out issues and challenges members of GCCI are faced with.

(4) NIS is conducting an investigation into the allegations since the statement has the ability to tarnish the Scheme’s image. Additionally, the Scheme is requesting an urgent meeting with the Executives of the Chamber.

The National Insurance Scheme continues to serve with transparency and professionalism and hopes that in the future issues of this nature be channeled through the Scheme’s Public Relations Section.

Sincerely,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Public Relations Officer

National Insurance Scheme