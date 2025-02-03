Roads and infrastructural works in parts of Region Three posing hazards to pedestrians and other road users

Dear Editor,

Daily accidents on our roadways seem to be increasing. The massive trucks seem to be the main forces behind most of the accidents. Perhaps a census should be carried out to see how many drivers are owners of these vehicles. Traverse any road and you will see stones and sand scattered along the roadways, and that is a very dangerous skidding hazard.

The roundabout at the end of the Vreed-en-Hoop’s New Road was disgustingly polluted with stones, sands and pieces of wood for months after commissioning (only cleared a few days ago). Various influential people perambulate around there daily, including Ministers. Is it a lack of common sense to envision the dangers lurking there? Who is responsible to monitor the vehicles that transport materials to ensure these are secured properly? The patronage system, introduced by the government, to employ people for ten days per month and pay them, seems not to be yielding any results. Why not introduce a mechanism where they could safely clean the roads, because at present, to all eyes, wherever they are, they could be seen ganging up and just conversing most of the time.

Editor, the Tuschen main access road is already narrow and some purblind genius came up with the idea to put a tiny walkway along the roadside. The walkway was so poorly constructed, that water is constantly being blocked from running off the road. Added to that, lack of maintenance and deterioration causes the walkway to become a basin and accumulate water, forcing pedestrians to walk on the already narrow road. As a matter of fact, grass is already taking over the walkway. Within the same Tuschen New Scheme, there are many deplorable roads with huge potholes, and a few months ago, GWI dug huge trenches to install pipelines and refilled it with mud. Overtime, with the rain and vehicles passing, the holes got bigger, making it almost impossible for vehicles to pass.

As the government continues to give the spoils to their cronies, I can’t wait to see what representation will be made to give people a peaceful life or are they being forced to support the party before help could be given. The PPP/C keeps boasting of investment and development, but what are the benefits and how long will the wasting of money last?

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates