The behaviour of our elected parliamentarians during the recent budget debate has created doubts and mistrust among my generation of voters

Dear Editor,

I urge the younger electorate to critically examine the policies of both the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) to determine which of these major political parties is best suited to govern our nation. On Election Day, we, as future leaders, must elect individuals who exhibit exemplary leadership qualities in our multicultural society. Unfortunately, an unacceptable culture has persisted among these two major political parties, characterized by heckling and name-calling. Such behaviour creates doubts in the minds of young Guyanese, causing them to question the decorum displayed by our Parliamentarians. If our leaders cannot conduct themselves appropriately during sessions of the National Assembly, how can they be expected to lead us effectively? Their actions imply that this is the acceptable way to handle disagreements, a standard we should not endorse.

Having witnessed the constant disrup-tions and unprofessional conduct of Parliamentarians, particularly from both the Government and the Opposition, in the presence of Mr. Manzoor Nadir, the Speaker of the National Assembly, I am left concerned about their respect for the authority of the House. I firmly believe that anyone seeking leadership should first demonstrate qualities such as accountability, transparency, respectabi-lity, and pragmatism. While not all Government and Opposition Parliamen-tarians engage in such misconduct, several do, and this behaviour must be condemn-ed. As we approach an election year, I am not interested in the mistakes of the Former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) or the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C).

What the younger generation needs to understand is how these major political parties can set aside their personal differences and work towards the country’s development. The time has come for both the APNU+AFC and PPP/C to change their approach, as the narrative of “divide and conquer” should have no place in the 21st century. The younger generation must diverge from the concept of party loyalism, which may have been instilled by their parents and grandparents, and critically assess whether these political parties embody the qualities we seek in our leaders. As noted in the Book of Mark 3:25, “And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” If the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C then how can they lead this nation? Ultimately, it is the younger generation that can answer this question as they exercise their constitutional right on election day as not every individual who is at the helm of leadership can actually lead.

Sincerely,

Antonio Dey

Faculty of Social Sciences